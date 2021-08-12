Blackmoon 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,274.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $35,274.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 201.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

