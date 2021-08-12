BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.10. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.95. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

