Black Stone Minerals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,956% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

