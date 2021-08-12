Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
BDTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.50.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
