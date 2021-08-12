Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BDTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

