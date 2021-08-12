BitScreener Token Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $4,162.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitScreener Token has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (BITX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

