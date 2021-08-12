BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,430.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2,430.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 4,618,177 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

