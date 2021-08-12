Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Achieves $261.03 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $22.86 or 0.00051774 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $261.03 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002110 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002497 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003176 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

