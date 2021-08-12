Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.63 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $15.99 or 0.00036282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $121,036.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001158 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00032800 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 164,393 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

