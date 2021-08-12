Bitcoin Cash ABC One Day Trading Volume Hits $91.68 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $55.36 or 0.00124944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $91.68 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,311.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.22 or 0.01361308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00344739 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

