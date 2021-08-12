BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Hits $33,757.74

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $33,757.74 and $34.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.00576987 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

