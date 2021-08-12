Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.80.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.80. 1,810,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,260. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.58.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

