BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BTAI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 316,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

