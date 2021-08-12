BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $17.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.05. The company had a trading volume of 148,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $672,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $218,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

