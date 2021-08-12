BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.17.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $17.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.05. The company had a trading volume of 148,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $464.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $672,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 28.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $218,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
