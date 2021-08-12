Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BDSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 13,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $196.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

