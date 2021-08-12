BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery reported mixed second quarter results, wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues miss the same. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years. The company’s efforts have boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.55. 5,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,305. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $350.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. Analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

