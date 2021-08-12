Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.09.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $462.89 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $504.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 64.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,684,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

