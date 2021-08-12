Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Bio-Path worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

