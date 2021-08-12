Bezant Market Capitalization Hits $1.98 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 180.6% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00865803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00109125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00157855 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

