Berenberg Bank Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB)

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

HAB opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.01. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.