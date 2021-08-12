Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.