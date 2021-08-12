Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

LON AUY opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.79. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

