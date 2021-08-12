Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.64 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BNFT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,219. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

