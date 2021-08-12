BellRing Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

