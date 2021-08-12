Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,937. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.92. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.89.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

