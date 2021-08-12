bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.55. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73.

About bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

