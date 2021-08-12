Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,067. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

