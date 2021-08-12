Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,557,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

IYM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.83. 250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,649. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $141.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.