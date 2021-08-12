Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $303.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.