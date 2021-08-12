Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.76. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,473. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $213.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.33.

