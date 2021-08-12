Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,113. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

