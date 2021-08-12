Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

COP stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $56.80. 101,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,964. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

