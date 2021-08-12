Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

IYH traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.94. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,228. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $216.85 and a one year high of $290.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.73.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

