Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

