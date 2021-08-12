Barclays Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Equal Weight

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $267.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.00. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

