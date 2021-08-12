Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BOH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,299. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $32,332,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

