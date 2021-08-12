Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 981.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.88. 3,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,777. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

