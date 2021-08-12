Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ball in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

NYSE BLL opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. Ball has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

