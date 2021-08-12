Baiju R. Shah Sells 6,948 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invacare in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

