Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BADFF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.