Baader Bank Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.65 ($36.06).

Shares of SZG traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.80 ($39.76). The company had a trading volume of 508,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.59.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

