B. Riley Weighs in on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

WHF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

