B. Riley Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Seaways in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

INSW stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $467.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

