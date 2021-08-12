B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iCAD in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28. iCAD has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.44.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

