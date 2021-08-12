B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Augmedix in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.36.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

