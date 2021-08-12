Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 4,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

