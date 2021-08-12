Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 443.14 ($5.79).

LON:AV traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 406.80 ($5.31). 7,692,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 403.61. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock has a market cap of £15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

