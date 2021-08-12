Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 443.14 ($5.79).
LON:AV traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 406.80 ($5.31). 7,692,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 403.61. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock has a market cap of £15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
