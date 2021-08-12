Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%.

Shares of AVGR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 1,018,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,359. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

