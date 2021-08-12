AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.04 EPS

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

