AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Insider Michael Ferraresso Acquires 2,608 Shares

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) insider Michael Ferraresso purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

