AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Insider Michael Ferraresso Acquires 2,608 Shares

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) insider Michael Ferraresso purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AVEO remained flat at $$5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.