Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 20,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

